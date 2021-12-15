The fantastic volunteers of Fayette County 4-H

Volunteer: a person who voluntarily undertakes or expresses a willingness to undertake a service (Merriam-Webster).

Volunteers are the backbone of our 4-H program. They are the connection and cog that helps to make the program continue forward.

Our volunteers work alongside our members helping to overcome challenges, spark new ideas, and develop a meaningful relationship that those kids can depend on. Our volunteers help our youth to achieve whatever goals they have set for themselves. They are the caring adult that potentially helped them house, care for or even create whatever project they were interested in.

In 2020-2021, our volunteers helped to move our program forward. They stepped up when we were presented with impossible tasks that came with impossible questions. How do we make 4-H happen in a virtual world? How do we keep our members, volunteers, and their families safe in an uncertain time?

Within Fayette County and others around the state, our volunteers stepped up, they learned new things and made the best of a crappy situation. Fayette County’s 100-plus advisors persevered. It might not have been pretty to start and the number of times someone had to been told “you’re still muted” is unfathomable, but here we are coming out on the other side, with some improvements to better serving our clientele.

We have hybrid options for members and families to join when challenges arise and we have found new ways to communicate and share information. In communities like ours, the phrase “it takes a village” is common and could not hold truer than what it does for 4-H and those who make it come to life.

Volunteers and parents help make 4-H possible. Without 4-H volunteers and parents the program would not have the mentors and leaders that 4-Hers need in order to learn the new skills that 4-H has to offer youth. With each volunteer comes knowledge, experiences, and skills which can be taught to 4-H youth and shared with the 4-H program “to make the best better.”

Volunteers and parents are a major reason for 4-H’s success in youth development. Since 1902, parents and volunteers have helped the 4-H program develop successful leaders, build young minds, and set the path for 4-Hers to take the world by storm.

To become a 4-H volunteer, you will be invited to special training meetings and will receive newsletters and other written materials to help you learn your responsibilities as a volunteer. Your County Extension Educator and current volunteers will mentor you too.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a 4-H volunteer, contact the Extension office 740-335-1150 or visit our website, fayette.osu.edu.

Volunteers are truly a gift to be treasured! Thank you for your time, dedication, and commitment to Ohio State University Extension and Fayette County 4-H!

You are “Making the Best Better!”

Thank you, Advisors!

The local volunteers are:

