Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 15

Whitney J.N. Robinson, 23, 1378 Old US 35, Chillicothe Police Department warrant.

Dec. 14

Brent Adams, 37, 904 John St., no operator’s license, speed.

Kimberly D. Seitz, 35, Leesburg, red light violation.

Sofia U. Rudakvyeh, 47, Chattanooga, Tenn., traffic control violation.

Dec. 13

Bobby Bennett, 37, 824 Washington Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Mercedes D. Williams, 27, 706 S. Fayette St., license forfeiture suspension.

Jenta Klebs, 71, 1001 Lewis St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Adam L. Lightle, 41, 393 S. Mulberry St., receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor).

Chase K. Mallow, 19, 225 Riverdale Circle, backing without safety.