Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 14

Criminal Damaging: At 9:21 a.m., Dustin Frazier reported that sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown person caused damage to his vehicle. Frazier advised that a rear window to his truck had been busted out.

Theft: At 10:08 a.m. while on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for failing to display registration. While on the stop, it was discovered that the registration had been stolen from the vehicle. The registration was entered as a stolen license plate.

Criminal Damaging: At 12:45 p.m., a maintenance person for the property at 414 East St. reported that damage was caused to a vacant apartment.