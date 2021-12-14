‘Toys for Tots’ ends this Friday

This Friday is the last chance to donate toys to local youth through Fayette County Toys for Tots.

Many of the donation boxes spread throughout the county have already been picked up, but community members can contact Toys for Tots to deliver toys to their building. Toys being donated must be new and unwrapped.

The program assists families with children up to 18 years old if there are younger children in the household, or if they have a disability, according to Fayette County Toys for Tots Coordinator Mindi Wickensimer.

This year is Wickensimer’s 12th year taking part in the local campaign. While the campaign has been decent, in comparison to previous years Wickensimer explained donations are down.

On social media on Dec. 10, Toys for Tots volunteers specified a need for toys for boys ages 5 and up, girls ages 11 and up, and stocking stuffers.

The reason Friday is the final deadline to donate toys is because Friday is the distribution day to families. Distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wickensimer explained via email, “parents will arrive and register with their photo I.D., and then they will receive their items that will already be bagged for them. They will also have the opportunity to pick out books, games and stocking stuffers.”

The deadline for families to apply was Dec. 3 and there is also over a week of wait list registration.

“It brings me joy to know that I can be a little help for people when times are tough,” wrote Wickensimer via email. “I appreciate your continued support, as if it wasn’t for the generosity of the community this would not be possible. Thank you for being heroes.”

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Toys-for-tots.jpg

Toys donated must be new and unwrapped