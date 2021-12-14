Chamber welcomes DIS-TRAN Steel

The Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome DIS-TRAN Steel to the Fayette County community. DIS-TRAN is one of the country’s leading steel pole manufacturers, producing tapered tubular steel poles for the electric utility industry. The WCH facility provides the space and manpower needed to better serve its customers in the Ohio Valley, Northeast and Upper Midwest U.S.

