Six injured in buggy, truck crash

Six Greenfield area residents were transported to hospitals Sunday following a crash in Highland County involving a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash that took place at 4:47 p.m. and involved several serious injuries.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman said five squads and three helicopters responded to the scene. He said four people were transported to hospitals by helicopter and two were transported by ground units.

Garrett Miller, 18, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado southwest on State Route 138 in Liberty Township, just east of Kincaid Road. A horse-drawn buggy was also traveling southwest on State Route 138 and was struck by the pickup truck, emergency officials said.

The buggy was occupied by two adults and four juveniles from the Greenfield area at the time of the crash. The buggy occupants were transported to different hospitals, the state patrol said. The injury victims were not immediately identified.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek, Lynchburg Fire and EMS, MedFlight and CareFlight.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

What remains of a horse-drawn buggy is pictured along S.R. 138 Sunday after a crash with a pickup truck that sent six people to hospitals. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Crash-pic-1-1.jpg What remains of a horse-drawn buggy is pictured along S.R. 138 Sunday after a crash with a pickup truck that sent six people to hospitals. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District

Two adults, four juveniles from Greenfield area were inside buggy