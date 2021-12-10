Posted on by

Martindales celebrate 50th anniversary

,

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.


Courtesy photos

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.


Courtesy photos

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Martindale-couple-1971.jpgRick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal. Courtesy photos

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Martindale-couple-today.jpgRick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal. Courtesy photos