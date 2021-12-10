Martindales celebrate 50th anniversary

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.

Rick and Marlene Martindale celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg surrounded by friends and family. The couple renewed their vows and treated their many guests to a meal.