Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, fruit, graham crackers
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll/muffin, fruit
The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Card making
9-11:30 a.m. Board elections
10:30 a.m. Christmas party
11:30 a.m. Lunch