Police apprehend wanted WCH man

A Washington C.H. man wanted on two outstanding warrants was arrested late Wednesday night after fleeing officers in a vehicle and on foot.

While on patrol at around 11 p.m., a Washington Police Department officer observed the wanted person, identified as William Z. Wolfe, in a vehicle on West Elm Street. According to reports, the officer attempted to arrest Wolfe, 28, of 240 Chestnut St., but he fled the officer in his vehicle.

A short distance away, Wolfe then stopped his vehicle, fled on foot and was able to elude apprehension. Shortly thereafter, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle suspected to be transporting Wolfe. The vehicle stopped and Wolfe allegedly fled again from the vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle informed officers that the male ran from the vehicle,” reports said. “The driver then picked up the male and began to depart the area when the wanted person fled from the vehicle again, when an officer was approaching the vehicle.”

Wolfe was apprehended after a short foot chase through several residential yards near Armbrust Avenue. He was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, and two failure to appear warrants.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that two females were hindering the discovery or apprehension of the person by providing him with transportation,” reports said.

Meranda L. Gilbert, 24, of 240 Chestnut St., was arrested for obstructing justice and wrongful entrustment.

Sarah R. Karber, 32, of 350 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, was arrested for obstructing justice.

All three are being held in the Fayette County Jail.

