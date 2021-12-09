Henry Casey Camp installs 2022 officers

Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) has elected and installed its officers for 2022.

They are as follows: David M. Meister, commander; Kelly Hopkins, senior vice commander; Charles R. Rose, junior vice commander; Shane Milburn, secretary, Robert E. Grim, treasurer; Joe D. Daugherty, patriotic instructor, Shawn A. Cox, historian and Civil War memorials officer, and Terrance Cochran, chaplain.

The installation ceremony was conducted by SUVCW Ohio Department Commander Dr. Richard Davis, a retired college professor from Cincinnati. He thanked retiring camp commander Joe D. Daugherty for his outstanding leadership and praised the camp members for their outstanding efforts in helping preserve the history of the American Civil War and helping preserve the heritage of the brave men who saved our Union of States, and recognized Cox, Milburn and Grim as former Ohio Department Commanders.

He gave special recognition to Shawn Cox for his efforts in promoting the Wreaths Across America program, which honors all military veterans with a Christmas wreath at their gravesite on Christmas.

Several of the Henry Casey Camp members also belong to the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR), which is the uniformed division of the SUVCW and its members participate in ceremonies and historical events dressed in Civil War military uniforms.

Henry Casey was a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient from Bloomingburg. The local SVR unit is Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. That is the name of the unit Henry Casey served in during the Civil War. The unit is commanded by Captain Shane Milburn, who also serves as the adjutant of the SVR 3rd Military District, which encompasses Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

Robert E. Grim, who is a a Past National Commander-in-Chief of the SUVCW, serves as the National Commander of the SVR.

Henry Casey Camp No. 92 officers for 2022. Front Row: (left to right) Kelly Hopkins, senior vice commander; David M. Meister, commander; Dr. Richard Davis Ohio Department Commander; and Charles R. Rose, Junior Vice Commander. Second Row: (left to right) Shane L. Milburn, PDC, Secretary; Michael D. Sutton; Joe D. Daugherty, PCC, Patriotic Instructor; Shawn A. Cox, PDC, Historian and Civil War Memorials Officer; and Steve Powell. Courtesy photo