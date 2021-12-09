Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 9

Meranda L. Gilbert, 24, 240 Chestnut St., obstructing, wrongful entrustment.

Sarah R. Karber, 32, 350 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, obstructing.

Dec. 8

Damien L. Carson, 21, 1019 S. Hinde St., inducing panic, aggravated menacing (three counts).

Sedric A. Seals, 42, 205 John St., license forfeiture.

George R. Cupp, 41, 807 Independence Court, non-compliance suspension.

William Z. Wolfe, 28, 240 Chestnut St., license forfeiture, obstructing, resisting, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 7

Devonta Cooper, 23, 555 Depot Drive, Apt. 46, domestic violence.

Ka Rhonda Gullick, 27, 555 Depot Drive, Apt. 46, domestic violence.

Brooklyn P. Looker, 22, 510 3rd St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.