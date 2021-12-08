Scouts BSA Troop 7312 gets back in the swing

After Covid and soccer season, Scouts BSA Troop 7312 was ready to come back in full swing. Due to the stay at home mandate and months of Zoom meetings, the once full Troop was down to only three original Scouts, Jack George, Brook and Bailey Miller.

During their October PLC meeting, it was decided to plan a zipline outing to Valley Ziplining Tours in Lancaster, Ohio. Each Scout was encouraged to invite two other friends to join us in hopes to recruit more into the fun. On All Hallows Eve, our three Scouts were joined by Trinity Johns, Emma Milam, and Aurora McCauley.

We learned to push our boundaries past what we thought we could do, but also, when to set a boundary when we had enough. After ziplining, we visited Rising Park, also located in Lancaster. We hiked up the hill to the breathtaking overlook that allowed us to see all the way to the tall buildings of Columbus. The trip was a success because our Troop of three expanded to six!

Our next project was to hand out flyers in New Holland on Nov. 15 to ask for donations for the BSA’s national program, “Scouting for Food.” Joined by yet another new Scout, Magan Coy, Troop 7312 covered as many homes as possible in two hours, and placed a central drop box in the New Holland IGA. We returned to New Holland on Nov. 29 to retrace our steps and collect donations from amazing residents who bagged up canned and dried goods, and left them on their porches.

At the end of the night, the collection from porches and the NH IGA totalled 141 pounds. With the help of John, Joellen and Joey Pickelheimer of Troop 5112, the items were dated, sorted and donated to the WCH 1st Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.

On Nov. 20, we met at Camp Hugh Taylor Birch in Yellow Springs for our first cabin overnight in quite awhile. After setting up Pinetree Cabin, we headed over to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, in Dayton. Walking through time and space, the Scouts focused on the Holocaust Exhibit, WASP and Women in the Air Force, The Memphis Belle, Winged Angels, How to Determine Friend or Foe, the Space Shuttle, Presidential Aircraft, WWII Aviator Jackets, and Research & Developments Exhibits.

After the NMUSAF, we visited Young’s Dairy Farm, also in Yellow Springs, to enjoy some delicious ice cream and work on how to identify or recognize animals in our environment. After Young’s, we returned to the cabin, and there Den Chief Bailey Miller showed the Scouts how to prepare for and start a fire in the wood burning stove. Next, Scoutmaster, Mikki Lehr, and Committee Chair, Leah Slawson, explained meal planning and food supply purchasing for future campouts and used the EDGE Method (Educate, Demonstrate, Guide, and Enable) to make Walking Tacos for that night’s meal.

After dinner, Senior Patrol Leader, Jack George, organized the Troop to explain Scout Spirit, Patrol Naming and how to Select a Patrol Yell. From that point on Troop 7312 will bear a Dragon Patch representing their Flag Totem, “Ember, the fire breathing Dragon,” and if ever buddies of the Dragon Patrol are separated, the Patrol Yell of “HARK!” will be heard.

The night ended with Cracker Barrel and a competitive yet entertaining game of charades. We ended November at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce “Peace, Hope & Joy” Parade. We joined BSA Troop 5112 in the honor of hoisting the colors for the parade. Leading with the American flag, 5112’s Ethan Lucas, along with his fellow Troop member, Will White, and 7312 Senior Patrol Leader, Jack George, followed behind with their Troop’s Flags. Along the parade route, Trinity Johns, Magan Coy, Bailey Miller and Emma Miliam passed out informational flyers to females along the path.

Are you or do you know a female between the ages of 10-18 who would be interested in learning leadership skills, knife and fire skills, tent or cabin camping, hiking, and basic lifesaving skills? Have them answer the call of “Hark!” from Scouts BSA Troop 7312’s Dragon Patrol! We meet at the Fayette County Fish & Game at 1236 Robinson Rd. SE, WCH, Ohio 43160, on Mondays 6:30-8 p.m.

For more information, contact Committee Chair, Leah Slawson, at leah4scouts@gmail.com or Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr at bmtsnlehr@gmail.com.

NMUSAF Woman in the Air Force: Aurora McCauley, Magan Coy, Trinity Johns, Emma Milam, Bailey Miller, Jack George https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_received_1033749867494833.jpg NMUSAF Woman in the Air Force: Aurora McCauley, Magan Coy, Trinity Johns, Emma Milam, Bailey Miller, Jack George Courtesy photos Fayette County Chamber of Commerce “Peace, Hope & Joy” Parade: Magan Coy, Emma Milam, Trinity Johns, Bailey Miller, Jack George, Ethan Lucas, Chad White, Joey Pickelheimer https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_FB_IMG_1638890920621.jpg Fayette County Chamber of Commerce “Peace, Hope & Joy” Parade: Magan Coy, Emma Milam, Trinity Johns, Bailey Miller, Jack George, Ethan Lucas, Chad White, Joey Pickelheimer Courtesy photos Scouting for Food: Trinity Johns, Jack George, Bailey Miller, Aurora McCauley https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_20211129_185141.jpg Scouting for Food: Trinity Johns, Jack George, Bailey Miller, Aurora McCauley Courtesy photos Outlook at Rising Park: Jack George, Aurora McCauley, Bailey Miller, Emma Milam, Trinity Johns, Courtney Seagraves https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Screenshot_20211207-100047_Motion-photo-viewer.jpg Outlook at Rising Park: Jack George, Aurora McCauley, Bailey Miller, Emma Milam, Trinity Johns, Courtney Seagraves Courtesy photos Group 7312 Valley Zipline Tours: Bailey Miller, Committee Member Courtney Seagraves, Jack George, Trinity Johns, Emma Milam, Aurora McCauley, Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_DSC_0001-1.jpg Group 7312 Valley Zipline Tours: Bailey Miller, Committee Member Courtney Seagraves, Jack George, Trinity Johns, Emma Milam, Aurora McCauley, Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr Courtesy photos Fayette County Fish & Game PLC meeting: Brook Miller https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_20211206_184247.jpg Fayette County Fish & Game PLC meeting: Brook Miller Courtesy photos