Peterson to run for Ohio House seat

State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for Ohio’s 91st House District, which is currently held by Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), who is running for the Ohio Senate.

“I had the great honor of representing this area in the Ohio House for one year prior to serving in the Ohio Senate. I look forward to continuing to serve Highland, Clinton and Fayette counties with my record of conservative leadership and have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of local support.” Peterson said.

Wilkin recently announced he will be a candidate for Ohio’s 17th Senate District — which includes Fayette County — in 2022. Peterson, who currently serves in the 17th Senate District seat, is term-limited at the end of 2022.

Ohio’s 17th Senate District includes Fayette, Clinton, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross and Vinton counties.

In August, Peterson ran in a primary election for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District seat along with a bevy of Republicans, however, Mike Carey won the nomination.

According to a news release, “Peterson has been a very active legislator focusing on job growth and economic development for his area. He has prioritized balanced state budgets, reducing the regulatory impact of Ohioans and lowering taxes, while funding essential services. Peterson has been a tireless advocate for his area and sponsored numerous bills ranging from workforce development and reducing taxation to agriculture and education.”

“I am committed to continuing the work of our district in the Ohio Statehouse,” said Peterson. “We have made Ohio more business friendly and grown jobs, but there is more work to be done, and I’m eager to continue standing up for our district.”

Peterson is a businessman, farmer, and public servant whose roots run deep in the local area. He is an eighth generation farmer and small business owner, managing an agricultural operation that produces corn, soybeans, wheat and livestock. He joined the Senate in 2012 after being elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2010 and previously served as a Fayette County Commissioner. He served five years as president of the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Peterson and his wife, Lisa, live in Fayette County. They have three adult children and one granddaughter.

State Sen. Bob Peterson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Bob-Peterson-mug-pic.jpg State Sen. Bob Peterson

Local farmer’s Senate seat term-limited at the end of 2022