AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $3.182 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.182

Average price during the week of November 29, 2021 $3.215

Average price during the week of December 7, 2020 $2.064

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.352 Athens

$3.116 Chillicothe

$2.962 Columbiana

$3.225 East Liverpool

$3.284 Gallipolis

$2.975 Hillsboro

$3.604 Ironton

$3.255 Jackson

$3.175 Logan

$3.244 Marietta

$3.150 Portsmouth

$3.121 Steubenville

$3.088 Washington Court House

$3.293 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 4 cents on the week to $3.35. Pump prices continue to decrease Nationwide as fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid $60s per barrel range, which hasn’t been seen since August.

Also helping to ease oil prices was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production. On December 2, OPEC+ announced it would stick to its plan, for now, to raise production by 400,000 b/d in January.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by more than 4 million barrels to 215,422 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand dipped from 9.3 million b/d to 8.8 million b/d. The slight decrease in demand also contributed to dipping prices.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

