Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 6

Sarah R. Donahue, 34, at large, disorderly conduct.

Billie Hopkins, 42, 225 N. Fayette St., bench warrant – Ross County.

Kevin Terry, 39, 719 Gregg St., bench warrant – Fayette County.

Billy J. Glispie, 29, London, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Scott A. Vandyke, 53, Greenfield, right-of-way turning left.

Francis Brown, 75, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Dec. 5

Dennis Stodgel, 51, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license, FRA.

Michael McCullough, 38, 1331 Washington Ave., no operator’s license.

Devin L. Slagle, 20, Mt. Sterling, loud exhaust, squealing tires.