South Salem man arrested in pursuit

A South Salem man was taken into custody late Saturday night after leading police on a short vehicle and foot pursuit.

Just before midnight on Columbus Avenue, a Washington Police Department officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a Ford F-150, driven by Brandon C. Stodgel, for a registration violation. Stodgel, 34, reportedly did not stop his vehicle and accelerated to the south side of the Blue Stone Inn.

“The defendant than traveled off of the parking lot and departed the vehicle and proceeded to flee from officers,” the police report said. “The defendant left the vehicle in drive, striking a fence at the Blue Stone Inn.”

A short time later, officers were able to find Stodgel at the rear of St. Catherine’s Manor, located at 250 S. Glenn Ave. He was arrested and officers conducted an operator’s license check, reports said.

Stodgel reportedly had a suspended license due to non-compliance, and dispatch also advised he had an Adult Parole Authority warrant for his arrest.

During a search of Stodgel, police found a glass pipe “with char marks typically used to consume methamphetamine,” the report stated.

Stodgel was charged with failure to comply, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fictitious registration. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $3,250 bond.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Stodgel https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_MUGSHOTS_35341563.jpg Stodgel

Vehicle runs into fence at Blue Stone Inn Saturday night