Two sex offenders sent to prison

Two sex offenders were recently sentenced to prison for two-and-a-half years after engaging in sexual conduct with 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls.

Dwayne E. Fox Jr., 23, of Washington C.H., pled guilty in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felonies, as part of an agreed sentence. He was sentenced to two years in prison on those counts and an additional six months for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

Ashton K. Lowe, 20, of Washington C.H., also pled guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both-fourth degree felonies, as part of an agreed sentence.

According to the grand jury indictment, Fox Jr. and Lowe engaged in sexual conduct with the two girls on Aug. 1, 2020. Authorities said the two men knew the girls were 13 years of age or older, but less than 16 years of age.

The sexual conduct reportedly occurred at Christman Park within the City of Washington Court House.

Both Fox Jr. and Lowe were designated as Tier II sex offenders. A Tier II sex offenders must register their address every 180 days (6 months) for 25 years after they are released from prison.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Fox Jr. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_thumbnail_Dwayne-Fox-Jr-Booking-Photo.jpg Fox Jr. Lowe https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Lowe-Mugshot-1-page-0.jpg Lowe

WCH men plead guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with minors