Fayette Co. Retired Teachers conclude their year

Almost 20 singers in the Fayette County Choral Society used their lunch hour to present a pre-lunch program of lively musical entertainment for the retired teachers. At left is Director Richard Glass, also a retired teacher, shown as he reminded the audience about the upcoming concert by both the singers and the Fayette Community Band on Sunday mid-afternoon, Dec. 5, in the Historic Washington Schools Auditorium.

Diana Febo (at right) chairs the Community Service committee of the local retired teachers organization, and was on hand at FCRTA’s December meeting to explain the ground rules to the half-a-dozen teams participating afterward in the “Banana Express.” Pictured at the distribution of the boxes of bananas from the Febo truck are (from left) FCRTA President Karen Bernard, Community Service member Nancy Mowery (partially obscured), Cathy White, and Febo. Mowery and White had volunteered to visit St. Catherine’s Manor.

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association conducted two community service projects in connection with the group’s December meeting: first, collecting donations ($900) for the Fayette County Food Pantry; and secondly, visiting all the county’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities to deliver fresh bananas, holiday cards, and cheery greetings. The latter project has been known for decades now as the “Banana Express.”

Pictured is the team that enjoyed visiting Carriage Court Assisted Living, and specifically resident Norma Hart, who was reading her Record-Herald at the time: (from left) captain Carolyn Puckett, Nancy Crouse and John Bernard.