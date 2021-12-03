WMS October Students of the Month

Washington Middle School recently honored its October Students of the Month by hosting Pizza with the Principals.
Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a Student of the Month banner. Students were chosen for being Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.
Students honored were:
6th Grade:
Donovan Teachey
Allison Rubio
Cambry Brown
Jairus Pettiford
7th Grade:
Amelia Koutz
Hailey Doddroe
8th Grade:
Cashiopia Longakit
Broden Keller
TJ Ooten
Allison Rubio
Amelia Koutz
Broden Keller
Jairus Pettiford
TJ Ooten
Cambry Brown
Donovan Teachey
Hailey Doddroe
Cashiopia Longakit