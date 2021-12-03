Posted on by

WMS October Students of the Month

,

Submitted article

Allison Rubio

Allison Rubio


Courtesy photos

Amelia Koutz


Courtesy photos

Broden Keller


Courtesy photos

Jairus Pettiford


Courtesy photos

TJ Ooten


Courtesy photos

Cambry Brown


Courtesy photos

Donovan Teachey


Courtesy photos

Hailey Doddroe


Courtesy photos

Cashiopia Longakit


Courtesy photos

Washington Middle School recently honored its October Students of the Month by hosting Pizza with the Principals.

Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a Student of the Month banner. Students were chosen for being Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.

Students honored were:

6th Grade:

Donovan Teachey

Allison Rubio

Cambry Brown

Jairus Pettiford

7th Grade:

Amelia Koutz

Hailey Doddroe

8th Grade:

Cashiopia Longakit

Broden Keller

TJ Ooten

Allison Rubio
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Allison-Rubio.jpgAllison Rubio Courtesy photos

Amelia Koutz
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Amelia-Koutz.jpgAmelia Koutz Courtesy photos

Broden Keller
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Broden-Keller.jpgBroden Keller Courtesy photos

Jairus Pettiford
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Jairus-Pettiford.jpgJairus Pettiford Courtesy photos

TJ Ooten
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_TJ-Ooten.jpgTJ Ooten Courtesy photos

Cambry Brown
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Cambry-Brown.jpgCambry Brown Courtesy photos

Donovan Teachey
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Donovan-Teachey.jpgDonovan Teachey Courtesy photos

Hailey Doddroe
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Hailey-Doddroe.jpgHailey Doddroe Courtesy photos

Cashiopia Longakit
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_Cashiopia-Longakit.jpgCashiopia Longakit Courtesy photos

Submitted article