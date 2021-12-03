WMS October Students of the Month

Washington Middle School recently honored its October Students of the Month by hosting Pizza with the Principals.

Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a Student of the Month banner. Students were chosen for being Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.

Students honored were:

6th Grade:

Donovan Teachey

Allison Rubio

Cambry Brown

Jairus Pettiford

7th Grade:

Amelia Koutz

Hailey Doddroe

8th Grade:

Cashiopia Longakit

Broden Keller

TJ Ooten

