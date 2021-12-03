Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 6-10 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in strawberry jello
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers, fruit
The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 6-10 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Caregivers meeting
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11 a.m. Meet the candidates
11:30 a.m. Lunch