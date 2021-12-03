Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 3

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., criminal damaging, underage consumption.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., underage consumption.

Chase J. Caudill, 18, 3171 Parrot Station Road, underage consumption.

Mark C. Welch, 37, 1220 Gregg St., OVI suspension.

Dec. 2

Jewel L. Penwell, 37, 223 W. Oak St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Darian C. Brown, 27, 720 Broadway St., speed.

Dec. 1

Robert Coil, 25, 888 Leslie Trace, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Edward E. Coleman III, 37, Leesburg, speed.