Scouts BSA active in November

Members of local Scouts BSA Troop and Pack 112 have been busy during the month of November as they think of others.

Over the past month, the Cub Scouts have been learning about flag etiquette, folding, display, and respect for the U.S. flag. For Veterans Day, the groups held a joint flag retirement ceremony, led by the older Scouts.

During successive November weekends, both groups gathered food for the Fayette County Food Pantry. Scouts and families canvassed part of the city while Cubs also set up a drop-off delivery post at the food pantry at the First Presbyterian Church. Together, the groups gathered 520 pounds of food.

Finally, Troop 112 and girl Troop 7312 served as the color guard for the WCH Christmas Parade on Nov. 28.

Cub Scouting is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through grade 5. Scouts BSA is open to youth ages 12-18. Multiple boy and girl troops are established in the county. Troop 112 (Mondays) and Pack 112 (Tuesdays) meet weekly at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington C.H.

