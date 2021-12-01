Genealogical Society to hold annual holiday dinner

The next meeting of the Fayette County Genealogical Society for members and their guests will be its Annual Holiday Dinner but will include the induction those individuals who have proven their ancestors for our Lineage Societies.

This dinner is traditionally held during our May meeting but has not been held in 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic. Therefore, our 2019 and 2020 inductees are being honored during this December celebration. This induction is held in honor of those individuals who have been accepted into any of the three Linage Societies within the Fayette County Genealogical Society.

Those societies include the First Families of Fayette County, open to anyone proving an ancestor(s) residing in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1820, and the Century Families of Fayette County open to anyone proving an ancestor(s) living in Fayette County by Dec. 31,1916. The third society is the Civil War Society of Fayette County. This society is open to anyone proving an ancestor(s) who served in the Civil War anytime between April 12, 1861, and April 18, 1865, either Union or Confederate and either lived in Fayette County or served out of Fayette County.

The honorees will include Jack Webb and Senath Rankin for First Families of Fayette County, Bryan Roberts, Graham Roberts, Senath Rankin, and Robert Grim for Civil War Families of Fayette County, and Robert Grim, Bryan Roberts, and Graham Roberts for Century Families of Fayette County. Forms and rules for acceptance into these societies are available by contacting the Society. The deadline for submitting for 2022 is Feb. 28, 2022.

The dinner this year will be held at the Bereman-Dahl House, 501 Market St., Washington Court House. The Bereman-Dahl House was built in 1859 by Judge Joel Bereman and contains a mural painted by the famous artist Archibald Willard. The dinner will take place Monday, Dec. 20 with the social hour beginning at 6 p.m. and dinner being served by caterer Jason Gilmore at 6:30 p.m.

Cost for the dinner which includes the tip will be $20 and is payable the night of the dinner and reservations should be made by contacting Sue Gilmore by Dec. 17 at 614-864-9609, 614-560-4970 or suegilmore@yahoo.com. The induction of Lineage Society honorees will follow dinner along with games and a $5 Christmas ornament exchange.

For information concerning the Fayette County Genealogical Society, membership, its societies, or meetings contact Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or ReunionMassie@yahoo.com.

The Bereman-Dahl House in Washington Court House, built in 1859, which contains a mural done by the famous painter Archibald Willard. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_94CDE120EF8A4D499071CCAB50B146F3.jpeg The Bereman-Dahl House in Washington Court House, built in 1859, which contains a mural done by the famous painter Archibald Willard. Courtesy photo