WCH man arrested for assault

A Washington C.H. man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and barricading himself inside her home.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Washington Police Department officers responded to a Gibbs Avenue residence concerning an assault complaint. Once they arrived, they located the victim at a neighbor’s house, and she advised that she had been assaulted by Richard D. Rickman, 38, who had locked himself inside of her residence.

About a week earlier, police responded to the same residence and arrested Rickman for trespassing.

After speaking with the victim Sunday morning, officers approached the victim’s residence and tried to convince Rickman to open the door, according to reports. Rickman reportedly yelled obscenities at the officers and refused to answer the door.

A short time later, officers forced entry into the residence and found Rickman sitting on the couch. He allegedly resisted arrest, but officers were eventually able to get him handcuffed.

“The defendant was escorted outside and was yelling, calling the victim obscene names and yelling several other obscenities,” the report said.

The victim later told police that Rickman had “flipped out” when one of her friends called her and asked her to go out. She said that after about two hours, Rickman fell asleep and she tried to sneak out the front door. When Rickman realized she was leaving, he allegedly chased her to her vehicle and tried to drag her out of the car.

“During the process of trying to drag the victim from the car the defendant struck her in the face several times, resulting in a bloody nose,” reports said. “The defendant also told the victim that he was going to kill her.”

Rickman is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $8,250 bond. He’s been charged with assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_20190403_151823-1-1-1.jpg

Rickman accused of barricading himself in victim’s home