Scenes from the 2021 Christmas Parade

The Washington High School Marching Band

The Washington High School Marching Band


This float saluted the men and women of the United States Armed Forces.


After greeting children in person prior to the parade, Santa Claus rode atop one of the Washington Fire Department’s vehicles so kids of all ages could see him.


This youngster bundled up well and sat atop her grandmother’s vehicle for an unobstructed view of the Christmas Parade Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.


Shriners rode on the antique fire engine.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Members of the Washington High School basketball team were part of the Christmas Parade.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth waves to the onlookers during the Christmas Parade Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

The Miami Trace High School Marching Band


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Boy Scouts trooped along the parade route.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

The Blue Lions employed a bubble machine during the Christmas Parade.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

