Train derailment in WCH

There was a train derailment in Washington C.H. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 near the VFW on Veterans Way. At least a couple of the rail cars toppled over off a bridge across Paint Creek. A crew of men and heavy equipment from R.J. Corman Railroad Services spent their Thanksgiving day working to get the cars upright. There was no immediate report of any injuries or the extent of the damage to the train, the railroad bridge or the tracks. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Train-derailment-No-3-Nov-25-2021.jpg There was a train derailment in Washington C.H. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 near the VFW on Veterans Way. At least a couple of the rail cars toppled over off a bridge across Paint Creek. A crew of men and heavy equipment from R.J. Corman Railroad Services spent their Thanksgiving day working to get the cars upright. There was no immediate report of any injuries or the extent of the damage to the train, the railroad bridge or the tracks. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald