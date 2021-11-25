Guy Penrod to perform at WCH concert

Guy Penrod is joining the Blue Lions for “A Court House Country Christmas,” a special holiday benefit concert.

The WCH Encore Foundation will host the GRAMMY and DOVE Award-winning artist of Gaither fame on Friday, Dec. 17 at the Historic Washington Auditorium.

Tickets are on sale now at wchcs.org/tickets. All proceeds will benefit the refurbishing and rejuvenation of the historic performance venue.

One of the most popular musicians featured on the Gaither Homecoming, Guy Penrod spent 14 years as the lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Group before launching a successful solo career.

Known for his country styling, Penrod’s music has been applauded in gospel, as well as country formats. He has appeared on “The Grand Ole Opry” and on numerous country recordings alongside artists such as Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and Amy Grant. In 2011, he became a Texas Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee; and, he was inducted alongside the Gaither Vocal Band into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

As one of Christian music’s most in-demand touring artists, Guy Penrod has performed across the world at venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House. His DVD, “The Best of Guy Penrod,” is certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Classics, features some of his most requested hits from his tenure as lead singer with the renowned Gaither Vocal Band, where he became internationally known for his powerhouse vocals and broad singing range. Produced by Penrod, the new collection contains “The Baptism of Jesse Taylor,” “The Old Rugged Cross Made the Difference,” “Yes I know,” “Then Came the Morning,” “Because He Lives,” and more fan favorites that highlight his unmistakable vocal tones.

“Live Hymns & Worship,” from Gaither Music Group/Servant Records, claimed the number one position on the Southern Gospel chart, as well as the number two position on the Contemporary Christian Music chart, according to Nielsen Soundscan. Likewise, the companion DVD, recorded at Thomas Road Baptist Church at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, landed at number one on both the Christian Music Video chart and the Billboard Music Video chart.

Produced by Penrod, the CD and DVD feature some of today’s most cherished hymns and popular worship songs performed in keys and arrangements that are “accessible,” making it easy for concert-goers and congregations to sing along with him.

The nationally-acclaimed, award-winning vocalist is one of the most popular artists featured on the Gaither Homecoming Video series. The DVD includes behind-the-scenes footage with the Penrod family, allowing viewers to “spend some time” with them on their farm and hear messages behind the music through an up-close interview on their front porch with Penrod, whose career boasts combined sales in excess of four million units.

In September 2014, Guy released his first solo Christmas project entitled Christmas in the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® where it became No. 2 in sales second only to Blake Shelton.

A Court House Country Christmas with Guy Penrod will feature classic holiday hits as well as some of his signature songs from across the singer’s acclaimed career.

VIP ticket entry begins at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening for general admission ticket holders at 6 p.m.

The WCH Encore Foundation is dedicated to supporting the arts in our community. For more information on how to get involved, contact 740-335-6620.

‘A Court House Country Christmas’ Dec. 17 at Historic Washington Auditorium