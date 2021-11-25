Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 24

Theft: At 7:58 a.m., William Geesling reported that while on the Kroger lot, located at 548 Clinton Ave., an unknown person entered his vehicle. The unknown person then stole property from the truck.

Theft: At 3:18 p.m., an officer responded to Court House Manor, located at 555 N. Glenn Ave., in reference to a theft. Wanda Taylor reported that some property came up missing from her room.

Warrant/Drug-Related Charges: At 11:56 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. The male was arrested on the warrant. Drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Bradley Hixson was arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments with priors and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 23

Theft: At 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. Loss prevention advised that an unknown male concealed merchandise on his person. When loss prevention confronted the male, he threw the merchandise on the ground and fled on foot. The male was not located.