Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 25

Bradley B. Hixson, 36, 1303 Paddock Loop, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez Seals Jr., 20, 430 2nd St., license forfeiture, stop sign violation.

Nov. 24

Russell W. Courts, 67, Lancaster, failure to control.

Andi B. Lopez, 23, Springfield, no operator’s license, passing on right.

Donald Dixon, 51, 424 2nd St., OVI, OVI refusal, failure to control.

Nov. 23

Timothy Wiseman III, 18, 821 Rawling St., theft, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Nov. 22

Toby A. Blakeney, 37, Cornelius, NC, starting without safety.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., stop sign violation.