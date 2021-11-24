Kasey Armstrong’s MTES first graders explain how to make a turkey

Kasey Armstrong’s Miami Trace Elementary first graders explain how to make a turkey for Thanksgiving:

By Zoey Boyer

First I go to Kroger to buy the turkey. Then unwrap it at home, and I cook it for 1 hour. Then I put lots of seasoning on it, and me and grandma, sissy, brother, dad, mom and I eat it! We have roast beef too, and have some drinks.

By Colton Carey

First, I go to Kroger and buy a turkey. Then I unwrap it and put pepper and salt on it. Next, I cook it in the oven for 12 minutes. Take it out of the oven and cut it up. Then we invite a lot of people and eat the turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy and grapes. Sometimes we have broccoli, and bread with butter and sugar.

By Jude Casteel

First go hunting and get a turkey. Then, put it in a hunting bag and put it in your car. When you get home, get the turkey out and cut it open. Put salt and pepper on it, and then put it on the stove. Cook it for 5 or 10 minutes. Put some ingredients on it, and then you can eat! You can have mac and cheese with it, and when you’re done eating your food you get to have a treat!

By Jaxson Chaney

First, I go hunting for a turkey. Then I put salt and pepper on it, and I bring it home and I cook it for 20 minutes. I eat it with my family. We also eat bacon and mashed potatoes with our turkey.

By Oaklee Coe

First, my dad orders the turkey from someone. Then, we bring it home. We stuff it with stuffing and we put salt and pepper on it. We also sprinkle some seasoning on it. Next, my dad cooks it in the oven for about 20 minutes. We take it out and my dad cuts it up, and my mom makes french fries and mashed potatoes to eat with it. Then we set the table and my grandma, papaw, and my family sit down and eat together.

By Sammie Dotson

First, I hunt the turkey down,and shoot it with pistol. Then I go to the shed and cook it. I like to put salt and pepper on it, and then I put it in the oven for 20 minutes. Then I just eat it with a fork and knife with my brothers, sister, and mom. Then I’ll take the other half of the turkey to my uncles house.

By Jace Dove

First, we go to Wal Mart and get the turkey. When we get home we take it out of the bag and cook it. First you put salt on it, then Put it in the oven for 100 minutes. Next, we cut it up and eat it with my family. We eat the turkey with mashed potatoes, chicken nuggets, and french fries.

By Roselin Gil

First, I go to Walmart with my mom and buy our turkey. Then, I take the wrapping off and put some salt and pepper on it so it tastes good. Then I put it in the oven for 14 minutes. When it’s done, I put it on a plate and eat it with my family. We eat our turkey with a little bit of lemon juice.

By Marvin Holden

First, we just go to Krogers to get our turkey. When we get home we put some macaroni on the turkey, then we put it in the oven for 15 minutes. When we take it out of the oven, it will be crispy. That’s how I like it. We usually eat cauliflower, salad, and cookies with the turkey.

By Isabella Dubasak

First, we go to Walmart and pick out the turkey. When we take it home, we don’t put anything on it. We cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. Next, we take it out of the oven. I eat my turkey with ranch dressing, and we also eat carrots.

By Hudson Jamison

First, my mom gets the turkey from Krogers. She takes it out of the bag, and then she puts it in a big pot. She puts some pepper and salt with it- that makes it really good. She puts it in the oven for about one minute. She puts more salt and pepper on it, and then Meemaw comes over and we eat. We have mashed potatoes and Meemaw brings some drinks for us. Then we go to Papaws and eat too.

By Paisley Leisure

First, we get the turkey at Krogers. Then my mom unwraps it, and puts it in the pot with salt and pepper. She puts it in the oven for probably 30 minutes. Then she takes it out and cuts it up and puts it on a big plate. We also eat ham. My whole family comes to my house to have Thanksgiving dinner.

By D.J McCoy

First, I’ll go hunting with my uncle Randy and shoot the turkey. We put him in a bucket and take him home and put it in the fridge. On Thanksgiving, we put him in the oven for like 10 minutes at 50 degrees so he’s cooked really good. When we take him out, we put some fruit and vegetables on the plate with the turkey. I like to drink chocolate milk with the turkey, and I eat it with my family.

By Braydon Mick

First, we go to Walmart and get our turkey. We take it home. My mom takes it out of the wrapper and puts it on a pan. She it cooks it in the oven for 20 minutes. She takes it out of the oven and puts it on a plate for everyone to eat. I eat my turkey with tomatoes and cheese. I eat Thanksgiving with my mom, dad, sister, grandma and grandpa.

By Kamdyn North

First, we go to Walmart and pick out the turkey. We get a normal size turkey. Next, we take it home and take off the wrapping. We put it in the oven with pineapple for 30 minutes at 23 degrees. We take it out and set it up on the table. We put the mac and cheese and mashed potatoes out, and it’s time to eat! I eat Thanksgiving dinner with my mom, grandpa, grandma, and uncles.

By Lucy Ramirez

First, I go to Kroger and buy the turkey. I take it home, put salt and pepper on it, and bake it in the oven for 24 minutes. Take it out of the oven, and put more salt and pepper on it. Then I eat the turkey with lemon. I eat with my mom and dad.

By Scarlett Rankin

First, go to Walmart and pick out the turkey. Then, bring it home and put it on a pan. Cook the turkey in the oven for 10 minutes. Next, take it out and cut it up. We eat the turkey with gravy and mashed potatoes. We stay at my house, and I eat with my family and my cousins.

By Ilea Walker

First, mom goes to Walmart and buys a turkey. She comes home and then she puts a lot of pepper on him, and then puts it in the oven for 5 minutes at medium heat. Then she takes it out of the oven and puts it on the table. My dad cuts it up, and we eat deviled eggs, bacon, and stuffing with our turkey. We go to my Mamaws house too.

By Carly Wood

First my mom goes to Walmart to buy the turkey. She comes home and puts the seasoning and butter on the turkey. Then, she puts the turkey in the oven for 40 minutes. She gets it out of the oven, puts it on a plate, and cuts it up. She makes potatoes too. Then she gives us the food! I like to eat hot dogs on Thanksgiving too!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Cornucopia-1.jpg