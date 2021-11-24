Mrs. Vickers’ FCS kindergartners explain how to make a turkey

Mrs. Vickers’ Fayette Christian School kindergartners explain how to make a turkey for Thanksgiving:

First, you kill the turkey. Then put salt on it. Now, put it on the grill. Cook it for 10 minutes. Last, take it off the grill and eat it.

— Tobin S., age 6

I don’t know how to cook a turkey.

Cook it on the stove. Put it on a pan because you have to cook turkeys on a pan. Cut the turkey and then eat the turkey.

— Macie H., age 6

I’d make a leg and I’d make another leg and then I’d give it some feet and then I’d give it another feet. I’d give it its body and its head and then its tail. And then I’d make the claws.

— Caelan B., age 6

First, you buy the turkey at the store. Then, you bring it home and cut its arms, legs, and feathers off. Next, you put it in the oven for fifty minutes and wait for the oven to beep. Now take it out of the oven and cut the legs and put it in the oven again, wait for it to beep. Then set it on the table.

— Grant T., age 6

Make its tail bumpy, then you make its feet. Then you connect the feet to the turkey and draw the face and the eyes. Then you make the red thing on the head.

— Dalary A., age 6

A turkey has a nose that sticks out, hair, eyes, and legs. Put it in a cooker wait until it’s done. Then cut it up and eat it. They have bones inside of them. You put salt all over it. It makes it taste good.

— Gracelyn D., age 6

Take the things out, the ones inside. “The butt”. Mommy cuts the body so I can take the things out. Took the grease out. Bake it. Bake for 40 minutes. Take the seasoning out. Take the juice out. Then eat it. That’s how you make a turkey.

— Ethan R., age 5

Take it out of the fridge. Add spices. Cook it at 31* until its dinner time. Then you eat it!

— Hensley Y., age 6

1. Run around and catch it and then cut the feathers off. 2. Cut the turkey. 3. Put it in the oven. 4. Eat it.

— Owen M., age 6

You feed it and love it. The turkey goes to the cone of shame and then to the pot of oil. Daddy does that part!

— Charlie C., age 6

You put the turkey in a metal pan then put that metal stuff on it and a lot of seasoning. Then you have to rip all the insides out of that thing and cook it forever.

— Jack S. age 7

First you have to go hunting and kill the turkey. Then you have to cut the skin off and put it in the oven. Set the temperature to 94* and bake for 25 minutes. Let it cool for just a little bit before you eat it.

— Gracie T., age 6

Umm… with cookies and icing in the oven.

— Krosbi, age 6

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Indian-1.jpg