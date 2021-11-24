Mrs. DeWitt’s MTES 1st graders on how to cook a turkey

Mrs. DeWitt’s Miami Trace Elementary first graders provide instructions on how to cook a turkey:

First, we need to find a turkey in the woods. Next, you need to kill it. Then, you need to freeze it. After that you need to cook it at 360 deagereas. Now, you can eat the turkey!

By: Livia Patterson

First, you pull all of the fethers off. Next, you cook it for 15-5 seconds. Then put seasoning on it. After that, git a nife and now eat!

By: Roger Young

First, Kill a turkey. Next, by a turkey. After that, put a turkey on a plate. Now, eat it!

By: Christina Cook

First, go to the store and by it. Next, you sezon the turkey. Then, you put the turkey on the stove and cook it. After that, you wait for it to cool. Now, you can eat the yummy turkey!

By: Felicity Pettit

First, hunt for a tukey! Next, cook it. Then, take it out of the oven. After that, put fruit around it. Now, it is all done!

By: Rylie Smith

First, you get a turkey. Next, then you kill a turkey. Then, you season the turkey. After that, you put the turkey in the stove. Now, you eat it!

By: Jackson Yeoman

First, you catch a turkey from the wild. Next, you cook it about 10 minutes. Then, you stuff it with stuffing. After that, you form it in the shape you want. Now, you have a delicious turkey and Thanksgiving!

By: Kate Miller

First, kill a turkey with a 22. Next, season the turkey. Then, you cook it for 15 minutes. After that, you chop it! Now you eat it.

By: Milo Binegar

First, go to a farm and get a turkey. Next, you kill it. Then, you pull the feathers. After that, season and cook it for an hour and a half. Now, put it on a plate and eat it!!!!

By: Penelope Taylor

First, you have to hunt for a turkey. Next, get the rest of the supplies you need. Then, cook the turkey for an hour in the oven. After that, put the seasoning on. Now, put it on the table and ENJOY!

By: Kenzie Miller

First, you season the turkey with lemon, lime, and water and seasoning. Then you set it in 2 bags and one bucket. Then you let it sit for 2 days. Then you cook it in a smoker. Next, you wait until all the people get to Thanksgiving and you eat it!!

By: Jacoby Blair

First, you get a turkey. Then, you kill the turkey. Next, you need to freeze the turkey. Then, you put seasoning on your turkey. After that, you put the turkey on the stove. Now, you eat the turkey!

By: Emma Thoroman

First, get the turkey. Next, you need a pot. Then, if you are smart, you might know what temperature to set the oven to. After that, you cook it! Now, you eat it!

By: Max Bonine

First, by it from the store. Next, let it sit for 8 hours and cook it at 630 degrees. Then season it. After that, put it in the smoker. Now, you have a fresh turkey to eat!

By: Graham King

First, you get a turkey from a farm. Next, chop off the head of the turkey. Then, you can season the turkey. After that, you put the turkey in the pot and put the temperature at 350. Now, once the turkey is cooked, you can serve the turkey.

By: Anne Whitney

First, you find the turkey. Next, you put it in the oven. Then, you take it out of the oven. After that, you season it. Now, you eat it!

By: Cali Jarvis

First, by it from the store. Next, let it sit for 3 hours & cook it at 690 degrees. Then season it. After that, put it in the oven. And that is how you do it.

By: Riley Moore

First, you will catch a turkey. Next, you will chop off it’s head. Then, you will take off the feathers. After that, you will out the turkey in boiling water. Now, you will put the turkey on the plate and enjoy!!

By: Charley Hurley

