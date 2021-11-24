WCH Christmas parade returns Sunday

The annual Christmas parade in downtown Washington Court House returns this Sunday, Nov. 28, and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Santa Claus himself will be at the county courthouse the day of the festivities.

Santa will greet children of all ages from 12-2 p.m. and the parade gets underway at 3 p.m. The Christmas parade was cancelled last year for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristy Bowers, president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are thrilled to be able to hold our Christmas parade this year. We’ve heard from many people how much they hoped the parade would be back in 2021.”

The parade will begin on Elm Street from the school, then onto Columbus Avenue to Court Street and will end at Circle Avenue.

As previously reported, George Hellenthal has been selected by the Chamber to serve as the grand marshal of the 2021 Christmas parade.

According to Bowers, Hellenthal was selected for his long-time commitment and dedication to the citizens of Fayette County. Since moving to Washington Court House in 1968, he has been an integral part of the community as a business owner, volunteer firefighter and an auxiliary deputy sheriff and, more importantly, as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

For more than 50 years, Hellenthal volunteered his services to the citizens of Fayette County as a Concord-Green firefighter and an auxiliary deputy sheriff. During his years with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, he became part of the sheriff’s rescue team and over the course of the next 42 years became southern Ohio’s expert in removing victims trapped in vehicles following traffic crashes.

According to weather.com, Sunday’s weather forecast in Washington Court House is a high of 42 degrees and partly sunny. A few flurries or snow showers are possible.

Other local events, courtesy of Main Street Fayette, are scheduled for this weekend as well.

On Friday, Nov. 26, a Black Friday Shop Hop will be held in downtown Washington Court House with Black Friday deals extending through the entire weekend. Saturday, Nov. 27 is another Small Business Saturday.

Santa will be in WCH this Sunday.

