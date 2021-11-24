Mrs. Brackens’ MTES 1st graders on how to cook a turkey

Mrs. Brackens’ Miami Trace Elementary first graders provide instructions on how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving:

By: Brennah Caldwell

This is how to cook a turkey. Get a turkey at the farm. Take the feathers off. Cook it at the stove. Eat it with my mommy.

By: Liam Lippert

This is how to cook a turkey. Take off the beak. Take off the feathers. Put on BBQ sauce. On the stove 1 hour. I will eat with my family.

By: Zylie Morris

This is how to cook a turkey. I hunt a turkey. Take off the feathers. Put on salt. Cook it at the oven. For a hour. Eat at the table with my grandpa.

By: Cooper Monroe

This is how to cook a turkey. Get a turkey at a farm. Take off the beak, guts, and feathers. Put on salt everywhere. I put it on a campfire. Eat it with my family at the table.

By: Drew Johnson

Get a turkey at Krogers. Take off the beak. Put on pepper in the middle.

I cook it on the deep frier for 59:10. Eat it with my family.

By: Olivia Justice

This is how to cook a turkey. Get a turkey at the farm. I pull off the feathers. I will put on bbq. I will cook it on the oven for 10 minutes. Last I eat it with my family.

By: Izzac Miranda

This is how to cook a turkey. I will hunt for a turkey. Take off the beak and off the feathers. Put on seasoning on the skin. I put in the stove for 3 minutes. Eat it in the kitchen.

By: Beau Reed

This is how to cook a turkey. Get a turkey at a farm Rip the feathers off. Put salt, and put sugar on the turkey. I cook it in the oven for 40 hours. Eat it with my grandpa.

By: Gus Matson

This is how to cook a turkey. Hunt for a turkey. Take off the beak. Put on salt and pepper. I cook it on a grill. I eat with my family.

By: Ella FInch

This is how to cook a turkey. Get the turkey at the farm. I will pull of the beak and the feathers. Put on salt. Put on garlic and pepper. I cook it on the stove. Eat at the table.

By; Decklan Leis

This is how to cook turkey. Get a turkey at Kroger. Cut the tag off. Put on garlic on the turkey. I cook it in the oven for 5 minutes. Eat it at the table.

By: Aria Sosa

This is how to cook a turkey. I get a turkey at a farm. I will pull of the beak and the feathers. Put on salt on the skin. I cook it in the oven for 10:00. Eat it a the table.

By: Christian Lukas

This is how to cook a turkey. Get it at a farm. Pull the beak off. Put on garlic on the outside. I cook it on the stove for 16 minutes. Eat it at my table.

By: Brystol Bailey

This is how to cook a turkey. Get a turkey at Walmart. Take the wrapper off. Put garlic on everywhere. Put it in the oven for 23 hours. Eat it at the dinner table.

By: Karsyn Ferrell

This is how to cook a turkey. Get a turkey Get a turkey at the woods. Pull off the feathers. Then put salt on the turkey. Cook it on the stove. Eat it at the couch with my mom.

