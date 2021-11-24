Thanksgiving haiku’s from Ms. Loyd’s MTES 4th grade class

The following are Thanksgiving haiku’s from Ms. Loyd’s Miami Trace Elementary fourth grade class:
Turkeys go gobble.
They run run run from people.
They get scared very easy.
— Mason. L
Good Thanksgiving feast.
Kill turkeys and eat them up.
“Turkey you taste good.”
— Kamri R.
Thankful for my family.
I am thankful for my life.
Thanksgiving is nice.
— Sophie H.
A turkey is good,
But more good when it is cooked.
Do you like turkey?
— Ellianna G.
Turkey, gravy, drinks,
Green beans, ham, are very good,
And football is fine.
— Hudson
I am thankful for
My mom and my family
Thanksgiving is fun.
— Brayden C
First we fill our plates.
Then we watch the football game.
Last we say our thanks.
— Harli. R
I am thankful for
My family and my friends,
My brothers and school.
— Hailey H.
Watching parade fun,
Thanksgiving dinner cooking,
Family and friends.
— Delaney F.
First is the dinner.
Next is the thanksgiving game.
Then we play football.
— Maxwell B.