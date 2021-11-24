Thanksgiving haiku’s from Ms. Loyd’s MTES 4th grade class

The following are Thanksgiving haiku’s from Ms. Loyd’s Miami Trace Elementary fourth grade class:

Turkeys go gobble.

They run run run from people.

They get scared very easy.

— Mason. L

Good Thanksgiving feast.

Kill turkeys and eat them up.

“Turkey you taste good.”

— Kamri R.

Thankful for my family.

I am thankful for my life.

Thanksgiving is nice.

— Sophie H.

A turkey is good,

But more good when it is cooked.

Do you like turkey?

— Ellianna G.

Turkey, gravy, drinks,

Green beans, ham, are very good,

And football is fine.

— Hudson

I am thankful for

My mom and my family

Thanksgiving is fun.

— Brayden C

First we fill our plates.

Then we watch the football game.

Last we say our thanks.

— Harli. R

I am thankful for

My family and my friends,

My brothers and school.

— Hailey H.

Watching parade fun,

Thanksgiving dinner cooking,

Family and friends.

— Delaney F.

First is the dinner.

Next is the thanksgiving game.

Then we play football.

— Maxwell B.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Indian.jpg