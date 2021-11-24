Mrs. Hagler’s MTES first grade students’ turkey recipes

The following are turkey recipes from Mrs. Hagler’s Miami Trace Elementary first grade students:

Go to the store and get a turkey. Bring the turkey home. Put some salt, pepper, and oil on the turkey. Put the turkey in a pot and put it in the oven at 80 degrees for 20 minutes. Take it out when the oven rings. Take the turkey out of the oven and out of the pot. Cut it up in pieces and put it on a plate and serve to your family. We eat the turkey.

— Harper F.

Go to the store and get your turkey. It is time to season it. You can use salt and pepper. Put apples in the turkey. Cook it in the oven at 200 degrees. It takes three hours. You take it out of the oven. Put it on the table and eat it!

— Lexi M.

My dad is a hunter. He kills the turkey for us. My mom uses her famous recipe to season the turkey. She puts greasy stuff on it and it makes it really good. My mom cooks the turkey at 30 degrees for 94 seconds. She takes it out of the oven when the bell rings. She cuts it up for us and my sister gets a big piece. Next she fixes green beans and her famous corn casserole. It is the best!

— Brynlee R.

We kill the turkey and peel the feathers off of it. Next you put jam, salt, and pepper on it. Set the oven to 40 degrees. It takes 50 minutes and then another 13 minutes. Take it out of the oven and cut it up. Last you can eat it and share it with your family.

— Ariel R.

You can either get the turkey from the store or you can hunt it. Next you season it with salt and pepper. Cook it in the oven by putting it in a pot. Set the oven for 30 degrees and cook for 3 hours before you take it out. Be sure the bell rings before you take it out of the oven. Cut up the turkey and then you eat it.

— Myka S.

Get the turkey at the store. Bring it home and cut the legs off. My mom puts salt, pepper, and oil on it. Next put it in a pot and put it in the oven at 80 degrees. Keep it in the oven until the bell rings. Take it out of the oven and put it on a tray. Serve it by setting it on the table.

— Kamden L.

Go out hunting. Get your gun and kill the turkey. Now you put oil on it and stuff it. Set the oven to 92 degrees and roast the turkey for 4 hours. Take it out of the oven and set it on the table and eat it.

— Deacon H.

I would go to the store and buy a turkey. Fill it with stuffing and peanut butter. Next, put it in a pan and set the oven for 80 minutes and 80 degrees. We would cook it until the oven timer rings. Take it out of the oven and put it on a plate. Cut it up and eat it.

— Brayden S.

I will hunt the turkey down. After I catch the turkey I will peel off the skin and take the legs off. Next I will put stuffing inside of the turkey. I will season the turkey with salt and pepper. I will cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 12 minutes. Take it out of the oven and wrap it up. Share the turkey with people.

— Hunter N.

I would hunt the turkey and shoot it. I would drive it home. When I get home I would put toppings on it. I would put salt and pepper on it. I would set the oven at 200 degrees and cook it for 200 seconds. Take it out of the oven when you hear the bell ring. Slice the bird and eat it.

— Jevin F.

I will buy my turkey. After I pay for it I will put something in it like onions. I don’t like seasoning so I don’t season the turkey. I will put the oven on 30 degrees and take it out when the oven beeps. When it is done I put it on a plate while it is still hot. Last I will eat it.

— Henley S.

I go to the store and buy a turkey for Thanksgiving. I put the seasoning on the turkey. I like to use salt and pepper. I put it in a pan and bake it for 30 minutes at 30 or 40 degrees. When it is done baking take it out of the oven and place it on the table. Slice it and put it on plates for everyone to eat it. You can add other foods to your plate. Share with your family.

— Emma A.

Go to the store and buy a turkey. Take the turkey home and clean it off. Next put butter inside of the turkey. On the outside of the turkey put salt and pepper. Put the turkey in a pan and put it in the oven. Set the oven to 30 degrees and cook it for 30 minutes. When it is done take it out of the oven and put it on the table. Let the turkey cool down. When it is cooled down you can eat it.

— Gracie

First you hunt for a turkey and then you shoot the turkey. Next you cut the feathers off. Take it home and put pepper on top of it. Bake it in the oven at 100 degrees. When a timer rings you take it out of the oven. Put more pepper on top of it. Get silverware and then you can share it with your family.

— Autumn A.

Hunt for a turkey and kill it with a gun. Take it home and put peanut butter all over it and season it with salt. Make your oven hot. Make it 20 degrees nd bake it 10 minutes. After it bakes for 10 minutes you can cut it up, put it on a tray, and eat it.

— Aria W.

Get your turkey from the store. Cut the bones and skin off of the turkey. Put peanut butter and nothing else on it. Put it in the oven 25 degrees for 40 seconds. Take it out of the oven. Invite your family over and share it with your family.

— Lucas C.

First you catch a turkey and shoot it. Take the turkey to your grandma’s house ( because that’s where we hang our deer at). Have your dad take the feathers off, and then take it in the house and put it on a plate. Next you season the turkey. I don’t like salt on it but my family does. We still put salt on it. Next you put in grandma’s oven at 30 degrees. Bake it 33 hours. When it is done take it out of the oven. We wait for it to cool off and then cut it up. Last you eat it!

— Kenleigh

First you buy the turkey at the store. Bring the turkey home. After it is home you put some things inside of it. You can put stuffing, apples, and carrots in it to taste good. On the outside you can rub on salt and pepper. Next you deep fry the turkey for 40 minutes. Then you put it on foil in a pan. Last you test how hot it is, and then you bring it into the dining room and eat it. Happy Thanksgiving.

— Tripp A.

First you buy a lot of live turkeys when they are babies. Feed then until they are older. When they are older you kill a lot of them. Next you take them inside and take off the feathers. You put stuffing inside of the turkey. You do not put anything on the outside of the turkey. Then you turn the oven to 82 degrees and bake it for 30 minutes. The oven will beep. Take it out of the oven and season it with your favorite sauce. I like A1 sauce. Cut it up and put it on a big plate and set it in the middle of your dining room table. Share it with your family.

— Nate B.

First you go to the store and buy a turkey. Take the turkey home and open it up. Next you put seasoning salt on it. You can cook it. Set your oven to 1 degree and bake it for 3 hours. Whenever the oven tells you to take it out you take it out. Blow on it to cool it down, and hurry up and put it in the fridge. When it is cool take it out and cut it up. Last you eat it.

— Emma P.

You go the woods and find a turkey and kill it. Put salt and pepper on the turkey. You can turn on the oven and put it in for 5 minutes. Take it out of the oven. Cut it up and eat it!

— Jevin F.

First go into the woods and sneak up on a turkey. Hide and shoot it. When you get home you need to get its feathers off and get all of the bones out. You don’t want to eat the bones! You also need to chop its head off. Set the oven to 30 degrees and bake for 2 minutes. When it comes out of the oven you eat it.

— Ben M.

