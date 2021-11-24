What is the Fayette Christian School pre-K 4 class thankful for?

The Fayette Christian School pre-K 4 class is thankful:
Ms. Hook – for my PreK friends and family
Mrs. Bell – for my family
Piper B. – for my mom
Krosbi B. – for slime
Caelan B. – for my mom
Lincoln B. – for my hamburger monster truck
Brady B. – for my mom and dad
Grace B. – for my sweet dog
Joey C. – for my mom
Treycin D. – for my daddy
Harvey D. – for hamsters
Gracelyn D. – for my sister Keagan
Dallas D. – for my toys
Kiran E. – for bunnies
Macie H. – for Hensley
Harlan H. – for mom and dad
Waylon J. – for toys and pets
Rylie M. – for Noah
Zeke N. – for Miss Hook
Noah P. – for Ellie & Archie
Tobin S. – for my puppy
Akira T. – for my toys
Grant T. – for tractors
Gracelyn T. – for family and that God created everything
Georgia U. – for toys
Beckett W. – for tractors
Hensley Y. – for my family