Beford Ford mobile service coming soon

The Beford family is extremely excited to bring a new service to the community. Beford Ford has a mobile service coming soon to service our area.

This service will be for commercial repairs, and they can be done at the business site. The van is equipped to do oil changes, brakes, filters, electrical repairs and diagnostics. Wes Huddleson is the operator of this vehicle, and he has 15 years’ experience on heavy duty trucks.

Ford brought people to Beford Ford to train and teach the staff at Beford how to utilize this vehicle to the maximum potential. The service will eventually be available for residential customers for recalls and repairs.

Please contact Kurt Swallow for details of this great new service at 740-335-1670. Please go to our Beford Ford on Facebook and their website conniecares.com for daily updates.

