AAA: Gas prices decrease in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.235 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.235

Average price during the week of Nov. 15, 2021 $3.276

Average price during the week of Nov. 23, 2020 $1.935

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.357 Athens

$3.212 Chillicothe

$3.066 Columbiana

$3.320 East Liverpool

$3.285 Gallipolis

$3.121 Hillsboro

$3.311 Ironton

$3.281 Jackson

$3.219 Logan

$3.258 Marietta

$3.177 Portsmouth

$3.212 Steubenville

$3.179 Washington Court House

$3.292 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Lower crude prices are reflected in today’s national average price for a gallon of gas, down a penny since last week to $3.40. As AAA projects more than 48 million Americans will hit the road this Thanksgiving week, motorists will be paying $1.29 more for a gallon of gas than a year ago and 81 cents more than in 2019.

According to new data from EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 212 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also dropped slightly from 9.26 million barrels per day to 9.24 million barrels per day. The decrease in demand, alongside stocks, has helped to steady pump prices. However, gasoline prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are near or above $75 per barrel.

