Library’s ‘gratitude tree’ begins to bloom

Carnegie Public Library’s gratitude tree has started to bloom.

Patrons of all ages have added leaves sharing what they are most grateful for this season. Responses include puppies, trains, family & friends, pecan pie, and…the library. We at the library are thankful too, for a supportive and involved community. Happy Thanksgiving!

In observance of the holiday, the library will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 (the day before Thanksgiving) and remain closed Thanksgiving day, and all day Friday, Nov. 26. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. While the building is closed for the holiday, library book drops will remain open, pick-up lockers will be accessible, and, as always, the Ohio Digital Library is available online 24/7. Start your online library experience by downloading the SEO Libraries or Libby App today.

Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 23, children of all ages are invited to stop by and pick up a Take & Make Turkey Craft. Grab a few for little ones to enjoy at your holiday gathering.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, children, teens, families, and adults can register for an introduction to virtual reality. Use our Oculus to game, create, compete, and experience other worlds. Library staff will guide you through an orientation before you choose an adventure. Call 740-335-2540, ext. 14, to register today.

Fayette families, join us for storytime. Early literacy is important. Our storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts, and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Then, each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place each week in Washington Court House, at the library. Please note, Hello, Friends! will not take place the week of Thanksgiving.

Have your heard about the library’s 24/7 pickup lockers? Library patrons can now pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries app, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today. The lockers and shelter, paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Free, rapid COVID-19 tests are now available at Carnegie Public Library, via curbside pick-up only, Monday- Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We ask that you please call 740-335-2540, once you have arrived in the library parking lot, and a library staff member will deliver the tests to your car. Please note, due to limited supplies, there is a maximum of four tests per household at this time. These tests have been made available for free distribution thanks to the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Library Council.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Children from Bonnie's Books storytime made Thanksgiving cards for library outreach patrons.