FCS ‘Americanism’ test winners announced

Fayette Christian School recently held its Veterans Day assembly to honor all current and former members of the armed services and to recognize students who excelled in the Americanism and Government program, sponsored by the Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary.

Larry Fitch, principal of Fayette Christian, was the master of ceremonies. Pastor Tony Garren led the welcome and prayer. The senior high ensemble sang a stirring rendition of the National Anthem a cappella. Mrs. Robinson’s third grade class recited the Preamble to the Constitution.

Mrs. Pontious, secondary social studies teacher, introduced Ed Helt. Helt was recognized as a veteran who served in the Korean conflict. He currently serves as the Americanism chairman who administers the annual Americanism and Government test to high school students each fall. The test includes 50 questions and an essay.

The goal of the Americanism and Government test is to inspire young people to learn more about government, the United States, and to appreciate the freedoms enjoyed by American citizens.

School winners included: Allison Barker, Walker Hill, Ryleigh Tooill, Luke Wright, Emily Barker, and Jackson Walker. Fayette County overall award winners from Fayette Christian School were: Walker Hill, Luke Wright, Emily Barker, and Ryleigh Tooill.

Helt noted that Tooill was the first student to receive a perfect score in the 40 years he has administered the test. District and state winners will be announced in March.

Mrs. Fitch’s senior speech class recited an adaptation of “It was the Soldier” and “Why?” for the veterans in attendance. The student body sang “God Bless America” and Pastor Garren closed the program with a benediction.

Pictured from left to right are the Fayette Christian School Americanism and Government test winners: Allison Barker, Walker Hill, Ryleigh Tooill, Luke Wright, Emily Barker and Jackson Walker. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Amercanism-and-Government-Program-winners.jpg Pictured from left to right are the Fayette Christian School Americanism and Government test winners: Allison Barker, Walker Hill, Ryleigh Tooill, Luke Wright, Emily Barker and Jackson Walker. Courtesy photo