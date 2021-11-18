Hammond receives prestigious award

Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond was recently presented with the 2021 OhioIAAA & SEOIAAA Athletic Administrator of the Year award.

The Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and the Southeast Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association made the announcement about Hammond’s honor earlier this week on social media.

Hammond has been the Miami Trace athletic director since 2011.

When asked what he attributed his success to, Hammond said, “The people I am surrounded by — Mike Bernard, Dawn Dawson, coaches, administration, and former AD’s. I am in a unique situation, in that, I have the privilege of working alongside four former successful athletic directors who remain active in the athletic world — Rob Enochs (assistant superintendent), Bryan Sheets (high school principal), Ryan Davis (assistant high school principal) and Charlie Andrews (Board of Education member). I have been afforded unique access to a wealth of experience and knowledge through those who have gone before me.”

Hammond said his most memorable time as an AD was in 2017 when the girls basketball program qualified for the state tournament. What he most enjoys is interacting with student-athletes and coaches.

Outside of work, Hammond is very active in the Ross County 4-H program — most particularly with the 4-H camping program.

Hammond began teaching in the fall of 1996 in the social studies department at Miami Trace Local Schools. While teaching, he coached basketball for 12 years, girls volleyball, cross country and baseball. He moved into the position of assistant athletic director and held that position for two years before being appointed as athletic director.

“Mr. Hammond fills a vital role on the Miami Trace Team, and we appreciate all he does not only for our student-athletes but also for our entire staff and student body. From his early days as a member of the social studies department at MTHS to his current position as athletic director, Mr. Hammond continues to dedicate himself to the Panther Family. He is very deserving of this recognition,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser.

Aaron Hammond (right), Miami Trace athletic director, was recently presented with the 2021 OhioIAAA & SEOIAAA Athletic Administrator of the Year award.

