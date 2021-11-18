Greenfield to get fiber optic lines throughout

Greenfield will be getting fiber optic lines throughout the whole town thanks to Horizon, city manager Todd Wilkin said in his report to the village council at Tuesday’s meeting.

Wilkin said Horizon has chosen Greenfield to be one of three communities to receive fiber optic lines throughout the whole municipality, which will provide a “symmetrical internet service.”

The project is supposed to begin later in 2022 and take about a year to complete. Excited discussion followed the announcement regarding the types of business the infrastructure could attract to Greenfield, as well as attracting people and the option to work remotely with the expanded and more powerful infrastructure.

Currently, there are fiber optic lines in the Greenfield Industrial Park and a few other commercial places throughout town, but the Horizon project will cover the whole town, Wilkin said. Also, the project will be of no cost to the village.

In other business, two village employees were recognized as employees of the month for November. Both Larry and Houston Calhoun have worked seasonally for the village for the last few years, and each year in fall they are eager to get to work helping clean up leaves around the village, Wilkin said.

The city manager said the village is encouraged by both their commitment and drive to make Greenfield a great place to live and wanted to recognize the uncle-nephew team for their hard work every year.

November’s citizen of the month is Susan Howland, who approached the village a little over a year ago with the idea to start up a few contests and then donated her time, talent and energy to helping create the awards and door hangers that are bestowed upon winners month after month.

Howland now assists the village with downtown economic development and projects. She has given countless hours of her time in her commitment to helping Greenfield grow.

In other matters, Wilkin announced that the village’s first small business roundtable meeting is happening Thursday evening. It is something that has been in the works for awhile, and it finally got scheduled, he said.

“We are excited to sit down with our businesses, understand what is working for them, where they need help, and offer any assistance to promote them,” Wilkin said.

Along that same line of promoting the village’s small businesses, Greenfield businesses are invited to be involved with the nationwide Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 27. In Greenfield, shoppers can pick up shopping passports at participating businesses, and as they shop collect five signatures from other participating businesses. The completed passport then becomes an entry for prizes, which will be awarded the following week.

There are other events just around the corner, too. On Dec. 4, a Christmas tree planted three years ago in the courtyard of the City Building will be lighted. While the tree is not big and grand yet, it grows more into that role every year. This year, it will be decorated and then lighted at 5:45 p.m.

The 39th annual Eagles Christmas Parade will begin just after the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Those interested in being in the parade should show up to the Greenfield Research parking lot at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 to begin line-up. No registration is needed. If you have any questions, call the Greenfield Eagles at 937-981-4242.

Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures in the Pythian Castle building (where Hallmark used to be). Additionally, the McClain Show Choir will be singing Christmas carols downtown around 7 p.m.

Wilkin also reported that the village is hiring Jeremy Helton as a full-time police officer. Helton, who has 15 years of experience in law enforcement, previously spent four years with the Greenfield Police Department as a part-time officer.

Last week, council’s finance committee met to go over next year’s budget, which has now been put to review by council members so that there will be time to address any questions or concerns prior to the matter being brought to a vote before the end of the year.

Greenfield Village Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of the City Building. For updates and information, go to greenfieldohio.net.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Small Business Saturday, Christmas events just around the corner