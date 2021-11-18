Ohio’s jobless numbers dip in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 7,913 initial traditional unemployment claims Nov. 7-13, which was 3,319 less than the previous week, according to Thursday’s news release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The state’s residents filed 41,628 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,085 under the previous week. The total number of traditional claims filed Nov. 7-13 was 49,541.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in September was 5.4%. The national unemployment rate in September was 4.8%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in September was 61.1%. The national labor force participation rate in September was 61.6%.