Former sheriff’s annex sells for $357,000

In front of a good crowd on Tuesday, the former Fayette County Sheriff’s Annex lot and building sold at auction for a total of $357,000, including the 5% buyer’s premium.

The 165’ x 110’ lot with the 3,220 square foot building, located at 110 W. Market St. in Washington C.H., were purchased by WRC Ventures LLC. No plans for the future usage of the property were stated at the auction.

Several bidders participated in the quick bidding, which took fewer than five minutes following the opening announcements. Branen Weade, of Weade LLC Realtors and Auctioneers of Washington C.H., “cried the sale” and Ron and Debbie Weade assisted.

The county no longer needed the property when the new Fayette County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex moved to 1500 Robinson Road S.E. in Washington C.H. It includes a new jail, an administrative area, and a 911 call center.

The demolition of the former Fayette County Jail, located at 113 E. Market St. in Washington C.H., began Aug. 26 and took approximately a week to complete.

The former annex building location is the site for the former Cherry Hotel, which was demolished in the mid-1960s — making way for a Union 76 service station, which later closed in the late 1970s. The property then was used as a tire shop and other uses until the county obtained the property in 1999 and converted it into the sheriff’s annex.

Branen Weade (pictured) of Weade LLC Realtors and Auctioneers of Washington C.H. cried the sale of the former Fayette County Sheriff's Office annex building, and Ron and Debbie Weade assisted.

WRC Ventures LLC purchases lot and building during auction