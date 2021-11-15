Carrying on a sweet tradition

The Good Hope Lions Club has announced that it will continue with a favorite Fayette County family tradition — its candy store.

“The Good Hope Candy Store will be open again this year. We were disappointed that we couldn’t offer your holiday favorites last year, but we are excited to open the store and see our loyal customers, beginning November 17th,” said Rick Mead, candy store committee member.

Thanks to Billy Parrish, the candy store will be back in a familiar place at 333 W. Court Street in Washington Court House, and the Good Hope Lions will welcome customers into the store. However, if you have large orders or would prefer to call ahead and have your order ready, please contact the Lions at 740-335-9416.

Anyone interested can follow the Good Hope Lions on their Facebook page as well.

“It is important for us to carry on this tradition. We know how many in the community look forward to their personal favorite candy, but this event also helps us carry on the work of the organization, providing support to worthwhile programs in our county and scholarships to our youth. We hope you will continue to support the Lions Club this year,” said Jarrod Posey, club president.

Candy store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. -5 p.m., Nov. 17- Dec. 21. Please note the store will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Many of the community's favorite treats were delivered to the Good Hope Lions Candy Store recently. After a year hiatus, the always-popular candy store returns this holiday season. Members of the Good Hope Lions Club unloaded candy recently to the store, located at 333 W. Court St. in Washington Court House.

