Reeves named Miss Agriculture USA Queen

Ali Reeves, of Washington Court House, was recently named the 2022 Ross County OH Miss Agriculture USA Queen.

Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.

Ali is the 19-year-old daughter of Joe Reeves and Jenny Moss, of Washington Court House. She graduated from Washington High School and attends Ohio Health EMT School.

Her agricultural interests include alpacas and market rabbits. She was also a 12-year member of the Funny Farmers 4-H club.

If you would like Ali to make an appearance at your event, please contact info@missagricultureusa.org.

For more information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit www.MissAgricultureUSA.org.

Ali Reeves https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Ali-Reeves-pic.jpg Ali Reeves