Carnegie Library announces writing contest

Margaret Peterson Haddix, internationally-acclaimed New York Times best-selling author for tweens and teens, is from Fayette County and graduated from Miami Trace. Every year, she visits Carnegie Public Library and we get the scoop on her newest books. This year, we are doing things a little differently to keep everyone safe and healthy.

We invite Fayette County students to participate in a writing contest where the participants make up a story using all 46 titles of her books. It is not necessary to capitalize the title of the books, just use the titles as part of the narrative.

To participate, submit a one to two-page story using all 46 titles of her books to the library by Nov. 30. You can find the titles on her website at www.haddixbooks.com or come to the library for a list. We are not including the two (ebook shorts – Sought and Rescued) as part of the list. Attach a cover page to your submission with your name, school, and contact information.

The judges who will read the submissions will not have knowledge of the writer or school that submitted the stories. Ms. Haddix will personally read the top three stories that our judges have selected. (Ms. Haddix will not be a part of the judging team, she will only announce and congratulate the winners.) The second and third place authors will receive their favorite autographed MPHaddix book. The grand prize winner will receive five autographed books of their choice.

In December, Anne Quinn, the children’s librarian at Carnegie Public Library will interview Ms. Haddix on Zoom which will be uploaded to YouTube and Facebook. We will find out together from Ms. Haddix what the top stories are and who wrote them! The grand prize winner will have their story published in the Record Herald!

