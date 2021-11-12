Posted on by

Belle Aire Veterans Day celebration

Decked out in red, white, and blue, the fourth graders at Belle Aire Elementary School presented a music concert Thursday to the community. With songs celebrating service, the pledge of allegiance, and other theatrical feats, these Blue Lions said “thank you” to those who have served during a portion of the evening’s event.

Courtesy photos

