Commission on Aging lunch menu for Nov. 15-19

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, fruit, vanilla wafers

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice

THURSDAY

Vegetable soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, cranberry & mandarin salad, rolls, pumpkin pie